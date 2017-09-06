BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9 pct * Sets 6-month MCLR at 8.80 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eEJdQU) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office * Karur Vysya Bank - K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office Source text: [Karur Vysya Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding that Shri K Venkataraman as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank has demitted office at the close of the office hours on August 31, 2017.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO * Says RBI approves appointment of P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO of Karur Vysya‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2i3ZYJC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.10 pct‍​ * Says sets one-year mclr at 9.10 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uyNhaN Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct * June quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.46 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 pct w.e.f. July 7 * Sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 percent w.e.f. July 7 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sFUsSp) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 * Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital * Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: