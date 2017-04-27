Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange
829.00GBp
2:47pm IST
829.00GBp
2:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.97%)
8.00 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
821.00
821.00
Open
820.00
820.00
Day's High
834.04
834.04
Day's Low
809.50
809.50
Volume
185,102
185,102
Avg. Vol
2,380,561
2,380,561
52-wk High
893.00
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20
264.20
About
KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,701.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|446.80
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09
KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
UPDATE 1-Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles
April 27 Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.