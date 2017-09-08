Edition:
KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

KBC.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

72.08EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.16 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€72.24
Open
€72.09
Day's High
€72.25
Day's Low
€71.72
Volume
415,348
Avg. Vol
682,279
52-wk High
€72.58
52-wk Low
€52.72

About

KBC Groep NV is a Belgium-based holding company engaged in the banking, insurance and asset management sector. The Company’s activities are divided into the following divisions: Belgium, comprising retail and private banking and insurance, asset management and private banking in Belgium; Central & Eastern Europe and Russia,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): €30,014.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 418.09
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 2.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about KBC.BR

BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group

* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP

08 Sep 2017

Sale of Greece's National Bank's South African unit gets green light- competition watchdog

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa's competition watchdog on Wednesday said it had given a green light to the sale of the South African Bank of Athens (SABA), owned by Greece's National Bank (NBG), to a subsidiary of AFGRI Holdings and Fairfax Africa Investment.

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KBC Group Q2 IFRS net result at EUR 855 ‍​mln beats Reuters poll

* REG-KBC GROUP: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RESULT OF 855 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

10 Aug 2017

KBC Q2 net profit up 36 pct, beats expectations

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter, aided by stronger economic growth and the release of loan loss impairments.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year deal with Czech Post

* KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year contract to provide banking and insurance services for Czech Post-statement

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-KBC Group complets acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease

* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-KBC's Czech unit CSOB Q1 net profit rises 42 percent

* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)

11 May 2017

BRIEF-KBC Groep Q1 result of 630 million euros

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

11 May 2017

Belgium's KBC beats Q1 expectations on strong core business

BRUSSELS, May 11 Belgian financial group KBC Groep NV on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, as lending and deposits rose while low loan loss provisions and insurance claims also helped the company.

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates