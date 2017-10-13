Edition:
India

Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.10INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.15 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs157.25
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.60
Day's Low
Rs155.20
Volume
1,975,924
Avg. Vol
2,497,869
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10

Chart for

About

Karnataka Bank Limited is a banking company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business. It operates in four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,458.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 282.61
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 2.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about KBNK.NS

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr NIM at 3.09 pct

* Sept quarter NIM at 3.09 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2yevs6N Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 25 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 933.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Karnataka Bank reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps

Sept 4 Karnataka Bank Ltd * Says reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxOcMR Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank revises savings bank interest rates

* Says Karnataka Bank rationalizes savings bank interest rate

02 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims export credit target of 25 bln rupees for FY 2017-2018

* Says aims export credit target of INR 25 billion for FY 2017-2018 Source text - http://bit.ly/2uhlX47 Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims at 68 bln rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18

* Says Karnataka Bank aims at 68 billion rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18.

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management

* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank inks MoU with LIC of India

* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017
» More KBNK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates