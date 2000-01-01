Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)
10.65EUR
10.65EUR
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kloeckner & Co SE is a Germany-based steel and metal distributor and steel service center. It processes, among others, flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strip as well as thick sheet, long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel and beams, tubes und hollow sections, such as structural hollow sections,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,056.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|99.75
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09