Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

101.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs103.10
Open
Rs103.00
Day's High
Rs103.15
Day's Low
Rs101.40
Volume
941,073
Avg. Vol
1,844,562
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20

Kwality Limited is engaged in processing, manufacturing and trading of milk, milk products and dairy products. The Company offers products under categories, such as ghee, including pure ghee, pure cow ghee and low cholesterol ghee; butter; milk powder, including whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder; dairy whitener; milk,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,485.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.96
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 0.10

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about KDAI.NS

BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct

* Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kwality recommends dividend of 0.10 rupees/shr

* Says recommends a dividend of 0.10 rupees per equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 May 2017
