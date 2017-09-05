BRIEF-Kwality seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 15 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wBxGLY) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kwality June-qtr profit falls 34 pct * Kwality Ltd - June quarter net profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 422.7 million rupees last year