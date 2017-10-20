Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)
KDX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
$4.06
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
616,528
52-wk High
$7.95
52-wk Low
$3.57
About
Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada. Its segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$827.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|177.64
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Klondex mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
* Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos
BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04
* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs
BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2
* Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter
BRIEF-Klondex Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's
BRIEF-Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at Hollister
* Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at hollister; intercepts 12.96 aueq opt over 1.4 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: