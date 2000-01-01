KEC International Ltd (KECL.BO)
KECL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
367.45INR
2:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs22.05 (+6.38%)
Prev Close
Rs345.40
Open
Rs349.00
Day's High
Rs372.70
Day's Low
Rs349.00
Volume
258,344
Avg. Vol
85,791
52-wk High
Rs372.70
52-wk Low
Rs130.50
About
KEC International Limited is engaged in the construction of utility projects. Its geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its Power Transmission and Distribution business includes providing end-to-end solutions in power transmission and distribution. Its Cables service offerings include extra-high voltage (EHV)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs79,106.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.09
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.41
|16.44
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.76
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|8.80
|14.20