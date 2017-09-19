Edition:
KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)

KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

322.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs326.55
Open
Rs327.00
Day's High
Rs328.90
Day's Low
Rs319.00
Volume
153,127
Avg. Vol
501,124
52-wk High
Rs371.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.10

About

KEI Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacture and supply of power and other industrial cables. The Company's segments are Cables, which consists of extra high voltage (EHV), high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) power cables, control and instrumentation cables, winding wires, and flexible and house wires; Stainless Steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,072.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 78.36
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about KEIN.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 19

Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's KEI Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 274.7 million rupees versus profit 112.2 million rupees year ago

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-KEI Industries invests about 19 mln rupees for setting up Silvassa plant

* Says invested about INR 19 million in plant, machinery & accessories for setting up PVC manufacturing plant at new rented location

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's KEI Industries March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 316.2 million rupees versus profit 202.8 million rupees year ago

10 May 2017
