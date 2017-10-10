Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)
36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$36.98
--
--
--
--
397,333
$42.57
$35.31
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,228.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|188.84
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|4.39
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).
BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources
TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).
BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend
* Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|PTT Public Company Limited (PTT.BK)
|410.00฿
|-6.00
|Reliance Industries Limited (RELI.NS)
|Rs941.00
|+31.10
|Sunoco, Inc. (SUN)
|$30.43
|-0.37
|Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR.N)
|$25.73
|-0.03
|Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL.N)
|$53.41
|-0.40
|Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)
|$26.14
|--