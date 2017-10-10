Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36 * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING * KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex * Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend * Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: