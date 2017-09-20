Edition:
Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
303.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
10,572,919
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

About

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company's segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland,... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,682.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,174.56
Dividend: 3.33
Yield (%): --

Latest News about KGF.L

UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines

* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

20 Sep 2017

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects

LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

20 Sep 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

18 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

17 Aug 2017

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK

LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-ACCC comments on proposed acquisition by BP Australia of Woolworth's network of retail service station sites​

Aug 10 ‍Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kingfisher updates on share repurchase programme

* Instructed Barclays Capital Securities in relation to share repurchase programme for cancellation, from 24 July to 15 Sep

21 Jul 2017
