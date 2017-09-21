UPDATE 1-Britain's Kier posts 3.5 pct rise in FY profit Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.

UPDATE 3-Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump * Shares up on news, fell 70 pct last week after writedown (Adds details, background)