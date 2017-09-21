Edition:
Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)

KIE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,071.00GBp
4:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1,079.00
Open
1,074.00
Day's High
1,082.00
Day's Low
1,069.00
Volume
100,816
Avg. Vol
324,814
52-wk High
1,505.00
52-wk Low
1,069.00

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company's segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,128.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 97.46
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about KIE.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's Kier posts 3.5 pct rise in FY profit

Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.

21 Sep 2017

Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit

Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by a hefty order book.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump

* Shares up on news, fell 70 pct last week after writedown (Adds details, background)

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations

* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations

28 Jun 2017
