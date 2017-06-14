Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)
KIMBERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
33.49MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$33.44
Open
$34.00
Day's High
$34.11
Day's Low
$32.70
Volume
13,721,668
Avg. Vol
3,167,475
52-wk High
$43.49
52-wk Low
$32.01
About
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. Its activities are divided into three segments: Consumer products, Professional and healthcare, as well as Export. The Consumer products division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of disposable products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$115,243.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,084.83
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|4.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico to invest $250 mln in plant expansion
MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.
Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's IDRs at 'A'; FC IDR Outlook Revised to Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KCM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook for the FC IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook for the LC IDR and the long-term national scale rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions fol
