Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

212.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-2.89%)
Prev Close
Rs218.35
Open
Rs219.55
Day's High
Rs219.90
Day's Low
Rs210.00
Volume
80,255
Avg. Vol
76,473
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

About

Kitex Garments Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacture of fabric and readymade garments. The Company operates through two business segments: Garments and Fabric. The Company exports cotton garments principally infants wear. The Company exports its products to the United States and European markets. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,782.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.50
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about KITE.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares

* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18

* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 May 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share

28 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago

28 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates