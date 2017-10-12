CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats on drop in energy, Kirkland Lake shares TORONTO, Oct 12 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday, with declines driven by energy companies that were squeezed by cooling oil prices, as well as a drop in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold.

BRIEF-De Grey Mining says Kirkland Lake Gold to subscribe for 33.3 mln shares in co * Kirkland Lake Gold agreed to subscribe for up to 33.3 million shares in De Grey at a price of $0.15 per share to raise $5 million

BRIEF-Novo Resources announces private placement of up to $56 mln * Novo Resources announces non-brokered private placement of up to $56 million with strategic investor

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources * Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold enters into term sheet agreement with Novo Resources * Kirkland Lake Gold announces agreement for strategic investment in Novo Resources Corp.

BRIEF-Resolute Performance Fund reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold * Resolute Performance Fund reports a 7.8 pct passive stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd as of August 16 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2g6AHhG)

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold to list common shares on NYSE * Kirkland Lake Gold to list common shares on new york stock exchange

BRIEF-Eric Sprott says purchased 600,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold * Eric Sprott says purchased 600,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd