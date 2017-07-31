Edition:
Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)

KLR.L on London Stock Exchange

908.00GBp
4:01pm IST
Change (% chg)

-9.50 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
917.50
Open
923.50
Day's High
923.50
Day's Low
908.00
Volume
7,052
Avg. Vol
89,666
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00

Keller Group plc is a geotechnical solutions specialist. The Company connects global resources and local knowledge, and tackles the engineering challenges in over 40 countries. Its segments include North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Company operates through over 50 offices throughout the United States and Canada.

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): £663.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.96
Dividend: 9.70
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Keller Group says sold property for 62 mln stg cash

* Sold freehold of processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth to CSUK1 Holdings Ltd and CSUK1 Investments Ltd for £62 million cash

11 May 2017
