Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)
KLR.L on London Stock Exchange
908.00GBp
4:01pm IST
Change (% chg)
-9.50 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
917.50
Open
923.50
Day's High
923.50
Day's Low
908.00
Volume
7,052
Avg. Vol
89,666
52-wk High
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00
About
Keller Group plc is a geotechnical solutions specialist. The Company connects global resources and local knowledge, and tackles the engineering challenges in over 40 countries. Its segments include North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Company operates through over 50 offices throughout the United States and Canada.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£663.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|71.96
|Dividend:
|9.70
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BAT: British American Tobacco said on Friday it was not surprised by the U.S. Food and Drug A
BRIEF-Keller Group says sold property for 62 mln stg cash
* Sold freehold of processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth to CSUK1 Holdings Ltd and CSUK1 Investments Ltd for £62 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: