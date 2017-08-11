Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)
KLSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
402.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kalyani Steels Limited offers iron and steel products, such as bars and rods alloy rolled, and bars and rods iron or non-alloy rolled. The integrated steel plant of the Company is located at Village Ginigera, Taluka and District Koppal, in the State of Karnataka. The Company's subsidiary is Lord Ganesha Minerals Private Limited.
Overall
|Beta:
|2.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,889.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.65
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Kalyani Steels June-qtr PAT falls
* June quarter PAT 274.4 million rupees versus profit of 468.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Kalyani Steels March-qtr profit after tax rises
* March quarter profit after tax 372.5 million rupees versus 291 million rupees year ago