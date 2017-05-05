Edition:
India

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP_u.TO)

KMP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
154,311
52-wk High
$13.63
52-wk Low
$11.53

Chart for

About

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): $995.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.57
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 4.64

Financials

Latest News about KMP_u.TO

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
» More KMP_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates