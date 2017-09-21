Edition:
KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs215.65
Open
Rs215.00
Day's High
Rs215.00
Day's Low
Rs208.00
Volume
65,300
Avg. Vol
102,698
52-wk High
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00

About

KNR Constructions Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a multi-domain infrastructure project development company. The Company undertakes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, as well as build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects across various sectors, such as construction and maintenance of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,981.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 140.62
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about KNRL.NS

BRIEF-KNR Constructions says JV bagged order worth 8.84 bln rupees

* KNR-HES-ACPL JV bagged order worth of INR 8.84 billion towards formation of Konda Pochamma Sagar in Telangana

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions June qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 675.9 million rupees versus profit 302.1 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 524.3 million rupees versus 573.9 million rupees year ago

30 May 2017
