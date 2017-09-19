UPDATE 4-Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 pct of Heineken for 2.5 bln euros MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy U.S. operations MEXICO CITY, May 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to acquire certain territories in the United States after thorough analysis and negotiations with The Coca Cola Company.