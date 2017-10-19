Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)
KOZAA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.68TRY
19 Oct 2017
6.68TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.07TL (+1.06%)
0.07TL (+1.06%)
Prev Close
6.61TL
6.61TL
Open
6.61TL
6.61TL
Day's High
6.82TL
6.82TL
Day's Low
6.53TL
6.53TL
Volume
12,247,353
12,247,353
Avg. Vol
38,957,344
38,957,344
52-wk High
7.92TL
7.92TL
52-wk Low
1.88TL
1.88TL
About
Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (Koza), formerly known as Koza Davetiye Magaza Isletmeleri ve Ihracat AS, is active in the commercial printing sector. During the fiscal year ended 2008, it also added copper, lead and zinc mining to its activities. Its printing products include invitation cards and stationery... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,716.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|388.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--