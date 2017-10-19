BRIEF-Keppel Corporation's Q3 net profit S$291 mln, up 29 pct * ‍For 3q 2017, group net profit was S$291 million, 29% higher​

Keppel, KBS seek to list U.S. office buildings REIT in Singapore SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Conglomerate Keppel Corp said on Thursday it was seeking to make an initial public offering of shares in a U.S. real estate investment trust in Singapore, which will be jointly sponsored by one of its subsidiaries and a U.S.-based investment firm.

BRIEF-Keppel confirms plans of listing of U.S. commercial REIT * Efforts are ongoing to carry out IPO and listing of a U.S. commercial real estate investment trust on main board of SGX

BRIEF-Keppel DC REIT acquired B10 data centre in Dublin, Ireland * Keppel dc reit acquired B10 data centre, its second colocation data centre in Dublin, Ireland

Singapore firms, PLN to provide LNG for remote west Indonesia SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Pavilion Energy and Keppel Corp have signed a heads of agreement with Indonesian state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution to western Indonesia, the two Singapore companies said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Allianz enters into co-investment agreement with Keppel Group * ENTERED INTO A CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEPPEL GROUP TO ACQUIRE A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN HONGKOU SOHO

BRIEF-Keppel Corporation announces sale of interest in Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co * Sale Of Entire Interest In Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co Ltd

BRIEF-Keppel DC REIT appoints Chow Ching Sian as chief financial officer​ * ‍ Chow Ching Sian appointed as chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: