KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)
KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
578.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs585.25
Open
Rs585.25
Day's High
Rs594.80
Day's Low
Rs576.00
Volume
109,835
Avg. Vol
181,516
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50
About
KRBL Limited is an India-based basmati rice processing company. The Company is engaged in seed development, contact farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing of basmati rice. The Company's operating segments include Agri, which includes agricultural commodities, such as rice, Furfural,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs124,509.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.39
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|0.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's KRBL March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees