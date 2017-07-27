Edition:
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

255.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.00
Open
Rs252.20
Day's High
Rs261.20
Day's Low
Rs252.20
Volume
11,076
Avg. Vol
55,074
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

About

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a manufacturer and exporter of centrifugal pumps and valves from India. The Company is engaged in providing global fluid management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: pumps and other. KBL is also engaged in the businesses of infrastructure projects, which include water... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs18,593.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 79.41
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about KRBR.NS

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 54.5 million rupees versus loss 14.3 million rupees year ago

27 Jul 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 14

Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akas Medical BG

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers March-qtr profit rises 8.5 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL

15 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates