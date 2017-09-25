RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22 (Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH

BRIEF-Kirloskar Ferrous Industries starts ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant * Says ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant started from Aug 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit falls * June quarter profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 378.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options * Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company