Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

77.00INR
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs78.55
Open
Rs78.00
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs76.70
Volume
97,182
Avg. Vol
102,406
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) is engaged in producing iron castings. The Company is a manufacturer of pig iron and grey iron castings. The Company supplies pig iron to foundries that cater to the auto, engines and compressors, textile, pumps, pipes and fittings and fans, among others. Its pig iron products include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,524.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 137.31
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): 2.28

P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22

(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kirloskar Ferrous Industries starts ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant

* Says ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant started from Aug 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 378.1 million rupees year ago

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options

* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kirloskar Ferrous Industries March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 132.6 million rupees versus profit121 million rupees year ago

28 Apr 2017
