Krones AG (KRNG.DE)
KRNG.DE on Xetra
111.45EUR
5:28pm IST
111.45EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.18%)
€0.20 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€111.25
€111.25
Open
€111.65
€111.65
Day's High
€112.00
€112.00
Day's Low
€111.25
€111.25
Volume
13,619
13,619
Avg. Vol
45,508
45,508
52-wk High
€121.25
€121.25
52-wk Low
€82.97
€82.97
About
Krones AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of processing, packaging and bottling machines and systems. The Company focuses on stretch blow-molding technology, filling and closing technology, aseptic filling, labeling, direct-printing and dressing technology, inspection and monitoring technology, cleaning... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,716.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.59
|Dividend:
|1.55
|Yield (%):
|1.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09