Edition:
India

Krones AG (KRNG.DE)

KRNG.DE on Xetra

111.45EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€111.25
Open
€111.65
Day's High
€112.00
Day's Low
€111.25
Volume
13,619
Avg. Vol
45,508
52-wk High
€121.25
52-wk Low
€82.97

Chart for

About

Krones AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of processing, packaging and bottling machines and systems. The Company focuses on stretch blow-molding technology, filling and closing technology, aseptic filling, labeling, direct-printing and dressing technology, inspection and monitoring technology, cleaning... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,716.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.59
Dividend: 1.55
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates