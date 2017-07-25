K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)
KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
851.35INR
3:54pm IST
851.35INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+0.69%)
Rs5.85 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs845.50
Rs845.50
Open
Rs846.00
Rs846.00
Day's High
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
Day's Low
Rs846.00
Rs846.00
Volume
51,731
51,731
Avg. Vol
28,420
28,420
52-wk High
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
About
KSB Pumps Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves. The Company's operational segment includes Pumps segment, Valves segment and Others. The Pumps segment includes manufacturing or trading of all types of pumps, such as industrial, submersible, effluent treatment, and spares... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,261.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.81
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's K S B Pumps June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 153.5 million rupees versus profit 172.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-K S B Pumps announces retirement of CFO Verghese Oommen
* Announces retirement of CFO Verghese Oommen Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qE1lPb) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-KSB Pumps Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 133.4 million rupees versus profit 168.5 million rupees year ago