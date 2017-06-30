Edition:
India

Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)

KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

133.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Open
Rs133.00
Day's High
Rs137.40
Day's Low
Rs132.05
Volume
495,656
Avg. Vol
295,227
52-wk High
Rs185.00
52-wk Low
Rs117.45

Chart for

About

Kesoram Industries Limited is an India-based company engaged in cement and automobile tire business. The Company is engaged in offering tires, tubes and cement. The Company markets its automobile tires under the brand name Birla Tyres. The Company markets cement under Birla Shakti brand. The Company operates over two cement... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,039.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about KSRM.NS

MEDIA-India's Kesoram Industries buys back two units - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

30 Jun 2017
» More KSRM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates