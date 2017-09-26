Edition:
PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)

KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

880.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
885.00
Open
875.00
Day's High
900.00
Day's Low
875.00
Volume
27,118
Avg. Vol
165,728
52-wk High
940.00
52-wk Low
675.00

PSG Konsult Limited is an independent financial services company. The Company offers clients access to a range of financial products to meet their financial planning needs, ranging from investments to insurance and wealth management services in-between. The Company operates through three segments: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset... (more)

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,007.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,341.65
Dividend: 5.70
Yield (%): 1.27

BRIEF-PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business

* CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

26 Sep 2017
