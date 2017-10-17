TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17 Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 29 Sep 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.8828 6.1183 1 25 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 28 Sep 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A160K4 ICICI BK 29-Sep-17 99.9832 6.1330 1 45 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 27 Sep 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16O92 AXIS BK 28-Sep-17 99.9838 5.9140 1 150 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 26 Sep 26 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16O84 AXIS BK 27-Sep-17 99.9833 6.0965 1 196 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 20 Sep 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E16AT2 EXIM 21-Sep-17 99.9833 6.0965 2 100 99

BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO * Appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Axis Bank, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank as lead managers for IPO Source text: [New Delhi, September 12, 2017: The board of Bandhan Bank Ltd. has decided to appoint <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/GS:US > Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/AXSB:IN > Axis Bank Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as lead managers to manage its proposed initial public offerings. Kotak M

Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 million share sale to institutions MUMBAI Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

