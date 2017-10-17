Edition:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)

KTKM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,062.80INR
2:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.55 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,079.35
Open
Rs1,080.00
Day's High
Rs1,082.35
Day's Low
Rs1,060.00
Volume
23,443
Avg. Vol
154,437
52-wk High
Rs1,114.35
52-wk Low
Rs692.40

About

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is a bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury, BMU and Corporate centre, which includes dealing in debt, equity, money market, forex market, derivatives and investments and primary dealership of Government securities and Balance Sheet Management unit (BMU); Retail Banking, which includes lending and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,979,213.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,904.00
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17

Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

17 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 29

Sep 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.8828 6.1183 1 25 99.

29 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 28

Sep 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A160K4 ICICI BK 29-Sep-17 99.9832 6.1330 1 45 99.

28 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 27

Sep 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16O92 AXIS BK 28-Sep-17 99.9838 5.9140 1 150 99.

27 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 26

Sep 26 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16O84 AXIS BK 27-Sep-17 99.9833 6.0965 1 196 99.

26 Sep 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 20

Sep 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E16AT2 EXIM 21-Sep-17 99.9833 6.0965 2 100 99

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO

* Appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Axis Bank, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank as lead managers for IPO Source text: [New Delhi, September 12, 2017: The board of Bandhan Bank Ltd. has decided to appoint <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/GS:US > Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/AXSB:IN > Axis Bank Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as lead managers to manage its proposed initial public offerings. Kotak M

12 Sep 2017

Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 million share sale to institutions

MUMBAI Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

05 Sep 2017

India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions

MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

05 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Mahindra Finance plans to raise up to 20 bln rupees - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

04 Sep 2017
