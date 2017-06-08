Edition:
India

Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)

KUSH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

121.05INR
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs118.70
Open
Rs121.05
Day's High
Rs121.05
Day's Low
Rs121.05
Volume
110,309
Avg. Vol
93,941
52-wk High
Rs305.55
52-wk Low
Rs105.55

Chart for

About

Kushal Limited, formerly Kushal Tradelink Limited, is an India-based company engaged in trading, manufacturing and supply of paper and paper products. The Company also provides a ready supply of coal, agricultural products, drug application program interface (APIs), readymade garments, paper and paper products, base oils,... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,585.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.27
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

Latest News about KUSH.BO

BRIEF-Kushal Tradelink denies all allegations made on co via news telecast

* Says "denies all allegations" made on co via news telecast Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s7eoNq) Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017
» More KUSH.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.