Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)
KUSH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
121.05INR
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs118.70
Open
Rs121.05
Day's High
Rs121.05
Day's Low
Rs121.05
Volume
110,309
Avg. Vol
93,941
52-wk High
Rs305.55
52-wk Low
Rs105.55
About
Kushal Limited, formerly Kushal Tradelink Limited, is an India-based company engaged in trading, manufacturing and supply of paper and paper products. The Company also provides a ready supply of coal, agricultural products, drug application program interface (APIs), readymade garments, paper and paper products, base oils,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,585.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|237.27
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|1.07
Financials
BRIEF-Kushal Tradelink denies all allegations made on co via news telecast
* Says "denies all allegations" made on co via news telecast Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s7eoNq) Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
