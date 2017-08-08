Edition:
India

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)

KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

558.60INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs556.60
Open
Rs557.95
Day's High
Rs564.10
Day's Low
Rs551.60
Volume
384,156
Avg. Vol
760,825
52-wk High
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10

Chart for

About

Kaveri Seed Company Limited is an India-based seed company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of hybrid seeds. It owns over 600 acres of farm land. It offers products in two categories: filed crops and vegetables. Its range of field crops includes corn, paddy, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorghum,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs35,332.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.09
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.56

Financials

Latest News about KVRI.NS

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co approves payment of interim dividend of 3 rupees/share

* Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share Source text - http://bit.ly/2vewflN Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co June-qtr profit up 31 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co March-qtr loss widens

* March quarter net loss 872 million rupees versus loss 104.1 rupees year ago

24 May 2017
» More KVRI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates