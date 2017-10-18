Edition:
India

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$67.37
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
101,971
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47

Chart for

About

Kinaxis Inc. is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company's RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,829.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.42
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about KXS.TO

BRIEF-Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership

* Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kinaxis reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million

04 May 2017
» More KXS.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates