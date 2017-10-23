Liberty Two Degrees (L2DJ.J)
L2DJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
850.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-8.00 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
858.00
Open
840.00
Day's High
850.00
Day's Low
840.00
Volume
22,437
Avg. Vol
365,992
52-wk High
1,200.00
52-wk Low
820.00
About
Liberty Two Degrees is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a portfolio established under the Liberty Two Degrees Scheme to afford investors growth in income and capital by investing at fair prices in a balanced spread of immovable properties and related assets. Liberty Two Degrees is intended... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,494.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|908.44
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|3.64