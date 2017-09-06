Grupo LALA SAB de CV (LALAB.MX)
LALAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.81MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$30.77
Open
$31.45
Day's High
$31.45
Day's Low
$30.55
Volume
1,152,236
Avg. Vol
2,006,874
52-wk High
$37.14
52-wk Low
$27.15
About
Grupo LALA SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company principally engaged in the dairy products manufacturing. The Company's product portfolio comprises milk products such as delectated, light, whole, skim, extra calcium, fruit milk; yoghurts, cheese, butter, margarine and probiotics, among others. The Company offers also juices and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$75,830.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,475.93
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|1.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
J&F asset sales tied to Brazil nod to leniency accord, sources say
SAO PAULO Asset sales by J&F Investimentos SA are tied to the approval of a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities, giving buyers a cushion from a potential legal backlash against the billionaire family that runs the group, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Board of Mexico's Lala to decide on Vigor purchase on Thursday
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 The board of Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala SAB de CV will decide on Aug. 3 on a bid to buy control of Brazilian rival Vigor Alimentos SA, after a deal was clinched earlier on Tuesday.