Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ Aug 1 Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper July 28 Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions July 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

BRIEF-Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper * SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS

