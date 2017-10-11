Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,135.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,139.75
Open
Rs1,143.00
Day's High
Rs1,152.00
Day's Low
Rs1,123.20
Volume
1,077,546
Avg. Vol
1,886,985
52-wk High
Rs1,250.50
52-wk Low
Rs863.40

Chart for

About

Larsen & Toubro Limited is a technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services company. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, which is engaged in engineering and construction of building and factories; Power, which offers solutions for thermal power plants; Metallurgical & Material Handling,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,618,699.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,417.67
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 1.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about LART.NS

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​

Oct 11 Larsen & Toubro Ltd * ‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​ * Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ya2WmQ Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

* Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​

11 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

10 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's L&T wins EESL tender for 5 mln smart meters - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Siddhi Vinayak Shipping gets order from L&T Heavy Engineering​

* Says ‍got order for fabrication of hull structure of k 9 vazra t guns from L&T Heavy Engineering​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro completes acquisition of partner's stake in L&T Cassidian

* Says completes purchase of stake held by Airbus Defence & Space Gmbh in L&T Cassidian Ltd ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yVXNMW Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees

* Says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKUeLm Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

Sensex, Nifty end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

Indian shares fall for fifth day led by L&T, HDFC Bank

Sept 25 Indian shares fell as much as one percent on Monday and extended losses for a fifth straight session, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro gets contract worth 17 bln rupees to build crude oil pipeline in Kuwait

* Larsen & Toubro - wins contract valued around INR 17 billion to build crude oil pipeline from KOC, Kuwait

20 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates