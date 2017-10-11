BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​ Oct 11 Larsen & Toubro Ltd * ‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​ * Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ya2WmQ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​ * Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10 Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

MEDIA-India's L&T wins EESL tender for 5 mln smart meters - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Siddhi Vinayak Shipping gets order from L&T Heavy Engineering​ * Says ‍got order for fabrication of hull structure of k 9 vazra t guns from L&T Heavy Engineering​

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro completes acquisition of partner's stake in L&T Cassidian * Says completes purchase of stake held by Airbus Defence & Space Gmbh in L&T Cassidian Ltd ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yVXNMW Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees * Says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKUeLm Further company coverage:

Sensex, Nifty end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

Indian shares fall for fifth day led by L&T, HDFC Bank Sept 25 Indian shares fell as much as one percent on Monday and extended losses for a fifth straight session, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.