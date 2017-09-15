Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)
539.25INR
3:29pm IST
Rs-5.75 (-1.06%)
Rs545.00
Rs539.25
Rs548.45
Rs538.50
87,276
97,536
Rs640.00
Rs418.90
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,404.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.03
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram
* Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram
BRIEF-India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6
Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue
BRIEF-Laurus Labs says API facility of unit 2 completed successful USFDA inspection
* says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZKKt9) Further company coverage: