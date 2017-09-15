BRIEF-Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram * Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram

BRIEF-India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6 Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue