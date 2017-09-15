Edition:
Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)

LAUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

539.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs545.00
Open
Rs539.25
Day's High
Rs548.45
Day's Low
Rs538.50
Volume
87,276
Avg. Vol
97,536
52-wk High
Rs640.00
52-wk Low
Rs418.90

Chart for

About

Laurus Labs Limited, formerly Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd, is an India-based research and development pharmaceutical company. The Company is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retroviral (ARV) and Hepatitis C. It also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its business units include... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,404.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.03
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about LAUL.NS

BRIEF-Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram

* Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6

Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Laurus Labs says API facility of unit 2 completed successful USFDA inspection

* says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZKKt9) Further company coverage:

19 May 2017
