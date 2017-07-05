Edition:
India

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

LB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

60.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$60.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
122,076
52-wk High
$61.67
52-wk Low
$48.68

Chart for

About

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of personal loans,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,323.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.85
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 4.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about LB.TO

BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others

* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing

05 Jul 2017
» More LB.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates