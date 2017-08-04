Edition:
India

Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

LBHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,030.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-37.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
11,067.00
Open
11,119.00
Day's High
11,141.00
Day's Low
11,030.00
Volume
68,465
Avg. Vol
610,602
52-wk High
12,491.00
52-wk Low
9,763.00

Chart for

About

Liberty Holdings Limited is a financial services company. Its segments include individual arrangements, which provides insurance and investment solutions to individual aspirational and affluent customers, mainly in South Africa; group arrangements, which provides insurance and investment solutions mainly to formally governed... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): R30,755.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 286.20
Dividend: 276.00
Yield (%): 6.43

Financials

Latest News about LBHJ.J

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Liberty to slow expansion, focus on margins in turnaround drive

* Shares fall as much as 7 percent (Adds CEO, analyst, updates shares)

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE LOWER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2016, BUT REFLECT A RECOVERY IN COMPARISON TO SECOND HALF OF 2016

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Liberty CEO leaves after board clash

* Standard Bank head of investment bank replaces him (Adds chairman comment)

30 May 2017

South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African life insurer Liberty Holdings has appointed Standard Bank's head of investment banking as its new chief executive with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately​

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately​

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings Q1 group indexed new business up 6 pct

* Upward trend in group sales observed in H2 2016 continued in Q1 of 2017, with group indexed new business up 6% compared to Q1 of 2016

18 May 2017
» More LBHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates