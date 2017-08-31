Edition:
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)

LCL.L on London Stock Exchange

125.71GBp
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.29 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
126.00
Open
125.20
Day's High
126.30
Day's Low
125.20
Volume
551,599
Avg. Vol
11,714,743
52-wk High
141.50
52-wk Low
110.30

About

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company's segments are UK Retail, European Retail and Digital. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over-the-counter betting on... (more)

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,373.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,915.45
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-Online betting boosts profits for Ladbrokes Coral

Aug 31 British betting company Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday driven by strong trading online.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral reports HY revenue of 1.2 bln stg

* HY GROUP REVENUE 1,204.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 661.8 MILLION STG

31 Aug 2017

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources

LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Block trade-Bookrunner says certain Apollo Funds, Cerberus, Anchorage sell 90.0 mln shares in ladbrokes Coral Group

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Ladbrokes sees more savings from Coral deal

July 27 Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said it expected to find higher savings from last year's merger and reported a small increase in first-half group net revenue.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Ladbrokes Coral Group says on track for full year

* Says on track for full year; synergies upgraded to £150 million

27 Jul 2017

UK's Ladbrokes says H1 revenue up, sees more savings from Coral deal

July 27 Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group reported on Thursday a rise in first-half group net revenue and said it expected to find higher savings from the Coral Group deal.

27 Jul 2017
