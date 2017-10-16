Edition:
Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)

LDCO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€23.86
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,195
52-wk High
€37.50
52-wk Low
€23.20

About

LDLC Com SA is a France-based company engaged in the sale and distribution of computer and multimedia equipment. Its product range includes electronic components, network equipment, software, connections, portable computers, hi-fis and videos, digital cameras, digital versatile discs (DVDs) and peripherals. The Company sells its... (more)

Beta: -0.13
Market Cap(Mil.): €158.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.32
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys

* FINAL COMPLETION OF DEAL SHOULD BE DONE AT JAN. 31, 2018 AT LATEST‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yNtBH1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Groupe LDLC Q1 revenue down at 100.8 million euros

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY EBITDA rises to 17.9 million euros

* FY REVENUE EUR 479.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

08 Jun 2017
