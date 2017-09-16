Edition:
India

Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

LEIG.DE on Xetra

30.62EUR
5:20pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
€30.66
Open
€30.64
Day's High
€30.80
Day's Low
€30.56
Volume
13,885
Avg. Vol
13,227
52-wk High
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47

Chart for

About

Leifheit AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of household products, with focus on cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. It operates through two segments: Brand Business and Volume Business. The Brand Business segment focuses on the distribution of products under the Leifheit and Soehnle brands. The Brand Business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €314.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10.00
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 4.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about LEIG.DE

BRIEF-Leifheit AG adjusts FY 2017 forecast

* DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: adjustment of forecast for business year 2017

16 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Leifheit H1 ‍EBIT down at EUR 6.8 mln

* DGAP-NEWS: LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: LEIFHEIT SEES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SECOND QUARTER

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros

* Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS

11 May 2017
» More LEIG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates