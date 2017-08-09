BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros * CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand

BRIEF-Leoni sees jump at wiring systems business in 2019 * Says high order backlog in wiring systems business will lead to good growth in 2018, bigger jump in 2019 Further company coverage:

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team July 25 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Wolfgang Dehen as a senior adviser to the German investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) coverage team.