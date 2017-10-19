BRIEF-Lewis acquires cash furniture retailer​ United Furniture Outlets * ‍ACQUISITION OF CASH FURNITURE RETAILER​ UNITED FURNITURE OUTLETS LTD

South Africa's credit regulator to appeal Lewis Group judgment JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's National Credit Regulator (NCR) will appeal a tribunal ruling that cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the NCR said on Tuesday.

S.Africa's Lewis says watchdog finds no wrongdoing on club fees JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10 percent of its annual sales.

BRIEF-Lewis Group names Jacques Bestbier as CFO designate * Appointment of Jacques Bestbier as chief financial officer designate with effect from 1 June 2017