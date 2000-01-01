LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
917.90INR
3:42pm IST
917.90INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.15%)
Rs1.40 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs916.50
Rs916.50
Open
Rs916.25
Rs916.25
Day's High
Rs922.95
Rs922.95
Day's Low
Rs905.00
Rs905.00
Volume
14,380
14,380
Avg. Vol
17,022
17,022
52-wk High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Rs511.25
About
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited is a transport company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company's segments include transmission, metal forming and others. The transmission segment includes chains and sprockets. The metal forming... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,616.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.70
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09