Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

LHAG.DE on Xetra

25.68EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€25.72
Open
€26.00
Day's High
€26.05
Day's Low
€25.62
Volume
575,028
Avg. Vol
3,862,452
52-wk High
€26.08
52-wk Low
€11.02

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company's segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,286.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 470.27
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 2.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about LHAG.DE

UPDATE 1-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff

* Rival Lufthansa struck pensions deal this month (Adds detail, background)

12:07pm IST

Air Berlin seeks damages from Etihad - Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 German airline Air Berlin is demanding damages from its part-owner Etihad Airways for letting it become insolvent and it hopes for payment of at least 10 million euros ($11.8 million), Air Berlin's administrator told a German newspaper.

21 Oct 2017

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO

BERLIN, Oct 20 Talks over Air Berlin's remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier's creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges

* Air Berlin says grounding is "unlawful" and "unacceptable" (Adds statement from Air Berlin)

20 Oct 2017

Zeitfracht, Nayak poised to buy some Air Berlin assets - sources

BERLIN, Oct 19 A consortium of family-owned Zeitfracht and maintenance group Nayak is close to striking a deal to buy Air Berlin's cargo marketing platform and its maintenance business, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

19 Oct 2017

Air Berlin pilot's goodbye draws watchdog's scrutiny

BERLIN, Oct 17 A German aviation watchdog is scrutinising a fly-past by Air Berlin's last long-haul flight to its hub in Duesseldorf, which German media said was the pilot's unique way of saying "goodbye" to his passengers and the insolvent airline.

17 Oct 2017

Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal

FRANKFURT The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

