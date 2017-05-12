Edition:
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)

LHCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,649.11ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.11 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
2,631.00
Open
2,650.00
Day's High
2,686.00
Day's Low
2,605.00
Volume
2,391,075
Avg. Vol
5,290,907
52-wk High
3,593.22
52-wk Low
2,305.00

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited is a private hospital operator in South Africa and primarily serves the market for privately insured individuals. The Company operates through four segments: Hospital, Healthcare Services, International and Other. The Hospital segment comprises all the acute hospitals, acute rehabilitation,... (more)

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): R36,886.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,449.39
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): 4.74

BRIEF-Life Healthcare HY HEPS declines 71.3 pct

* HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group sees HY HEPS between 23.3 - 27.9 cents

* HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

03 May 2017
