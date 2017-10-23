LafargeHolcim Maroc (LHM.CS)
LHM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,900.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
1,900.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null1,900.00
null1,900.00
Open
null1,900.00
null1,900.00
Day's High
null1,900.00
null1,900.00
Day's Low
null1,900.00
null1,900.00
Volume
1,120
1,120
Avg. Vol
3,137
3,137
52-wk High
null2,700.00
null2,700.00
52-wk Low
null1,750.00
null1,750.00
About
Lafargeholcim Maroc SAS, formely Lafarge Ciments SA, is a Morocco-based company engaged in the production of construction materials. The Company’s portfolio of products includes cement, concrete, aggregates, plaster and lime. The Company operates production plants in Casablanca, Meknes, Safi and Tetouan. Its concrete production... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|45,105.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.43
|Dividend:
|88.50
|Yield (%):
|3.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09