LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

France backs Siemens-Alstom rail deal despite job fears PARIS, Sept 27 The French government said on Wednesday that combining the rail operations of Germany's Siemens AG with Alstom would preserve "strategic interests" amid fears over job cuts.

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook * To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr consolidated profit rises 12 pct July 24 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd , posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities - source PARIS France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

France starts judicial inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syrian activities - source PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, with the probe looking into the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.